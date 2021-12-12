CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Vinson leads N. Kentucky past Alice Lloyd College 91-55

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:49 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson had 17 points to lead six Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse romped past NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 91-55 on Sunday. Hubertas Pivorius added 15 points for the Norse. Marques Warrick chipped in 12, Adrian Nelson scored 10 and Trevon Faulkner had 10. Warrick also had five steals.

Damon Tobler had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Ben Soumahoro added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

