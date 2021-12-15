CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Verplancken helps Southern Illinois beat SE Missouri 80-55

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:56 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 17 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 80-55 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Domask added 16 points for the Salukis, while Ben Coupet Jr. chipped in 15.

Verplancken made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Domask also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kyler Filewich had 12 points for Southern Illinois (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Southern Illinois scored 51 second-half points, a season high for the Salukis, while the 23 points in the first half for Southeast Missouri were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Chris Harris had 12 points for the Redhawks (5-6). Eric Reed Jr. added 10 points as did Phillip Russell.

