Verplancken helps Southern Illinois beat SE Missouri 80-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 17 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 80-55 on Wednesday night.…

Listen now to WTOP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 17 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 80-55 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Domask added 16 points for the Salukis, while Ben Coupet Jr. chipped in 15.

Verplancken made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Domask also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kyler Filewich had 12 points for Southern Illinois (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Southern Illinois scored 51 second-half points, a season high for the Salukis, while the 23 points in the first half for Southeast Missouri were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Chris Harris had 12 points for the Redhawks (5-6). Eric Reed Jr. added 10 points as did Phillip Russell.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.