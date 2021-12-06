Vermont pays visit to Providence

Vermont (6-3) vs. Providence (8-1) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Providence…

Vermont (6-3) vs. Providence (8-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Providence both look to put winning streaks together . Vermont beat Dartmouth by 18 on Wednesday. Providence is coming off a 66-52 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The senior duo of Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu has led the Catamounts. Davis has averaged 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while Shungu has put up 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Friars have been anchored by seniors Nate Watson and Noah Horchler. Watson has averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while Horchler has put up 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 18.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Providence has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 64.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Providence has an assist on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three outings while Vermont has assists on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the nation. The Providence defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).

