Vandy goes up against Austin Peay

Austin Peay (4-5) vs. Vanderbilt (5-4) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Vanderbilt…

Austin Peay (4-5) vs. Vanderbilt (5-4)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Vanderbilt look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Vanderbilt lost 69-58 at home to Loyola of Chicago last week, while Austin Peay came up short in a 60-51 game at South Florida on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Commodores. Jordan Wright has paired with Pippen and is producing 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Governors have been led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds.POTENT PIPPEN JR.: Pippen has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 73 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Governors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 23 of 67 field goals (34.3 percent) across its past three contests while Austin Peay has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.