Valpo faces Charlotte

Charlotte (4-4) vs. Valparaiso (5-5)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Charlotte in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Valparaiso won at home over East-West University 101-58, while Charlotte came up short in an 86-66 game at Arkansas.

SAVVY SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier, Trevor Anderson and Kevion Taylor have combined to score 42 percent of all Beacons points this season, though that number has fallen to percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beacons. Valparaiso has 45 assists on 95 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three contests while Charlotte has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MVC teams. The Beacons have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

