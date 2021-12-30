CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Va. Tech women throttle…

Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Georgia Amoore scored 20 and Virginia Tech dismantled 15th-ranked Duke 77-55 on Thursday night.

Kitley recorded her sixth double-double of the season which leads the Atlantic Coast Conference. She also collected three steals. Amoore grabbed six rebounds, distributed six assists and committed just one turnover. The two combined to make 16 of the Hokies’ 24-made baskets.

Virginia Tech (10-2, 2-0 ACC) made all 20 of its foul shot attempts.

Aisha Sheppard sank three foul shots for Virginia Tech with 7:13 left to play in the first quarter for a 5-2 lead and the Hokies never trailed again.

Virginia Tech led 19-13 after the first and proceeded to break the game open outscoring Duke 20-8 in the second. A 20-10 third quarter in the Hokies’ favor made it 59-31.

Elizabeth Balogun led Duke with 22 points in the Blue Devils’ (9-2) conference opener. The rout was Duke’s worst defeat since No. 2-ranked Louisville beat it 73-49 on Dec. 9, 2020.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up