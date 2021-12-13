UTRGV hopes to end skid vs Texas Southern

Texas Southern (1-7) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-6) UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Southern (1-7) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-6)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Texas Southern. Texas Southern is coming off a big 69-54 win last week over then-No. 20 Florida. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 75-69 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Justin Johnson has put up 19.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Vaqueros. Ricky Nelson is also a top facilitator, producing 12.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Tigers are led by John Walker III, who is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Walker has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Vaqueros. Texas Rio Grande Valley has 31 assists on 70 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Texas Southern has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent, ranking the Tigers 11th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Texas Rio Grande Valley sits at just 26.2 percent (ranked 257th).

