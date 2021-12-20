CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
UTRGV goes up against Southwestern Adventist

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Southwestern Adventist vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-7)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Southwestern Adventist. Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off a 68-50 win over UTSA in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ricky Nelson, Marek Nelson and Mike Adewunmi have combined to score 39 percent of all Vaqueros points this season, though that number has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MILES: Miles Meredith has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vaqueros put up 67.9 points per matchup in those seven contests.

