Utah Valley takes on Bethesda

Bethesda vs. Utah Valley (7-3)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. Utah Valley lost 74-62 to Wyoming in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds this year for Utah Valley. Complementing Aimaq is Connor Harding, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley went 0-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wolverines put up 71 points per matchup across those six games.

