Utah Valley pays visit to Washington

Utah Valley (8-3) vs. Washington (5-4) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Washington…

Utah Valley (8-3) vs. Washington (5-4)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Washington both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories in their last game. Washington earned a 64-56 win over Seattle on Saturday, while Utah Valley won easily 107-65 over Bethesda on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals while Emmitt Matthews Jr. has put up 11 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 19.8 points and 13.5 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah Valley is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Wolverines are 1-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Utah Valley has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.

