UTA looks for home win vs Troy

Troy (10-4, 1-0) vs. Texas-Arlington (5-7, 1-0) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks…

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its fourth straight win over Troy at College Park Center. The last victory for the Trojans at Texas-Arlington was a 55-54 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: David Azore is averaging 15.2 points to lead the way for the Mavericks. Javon Levi is also a big facilitator, accounting for 5.4 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Trojans have been led by Efe Odigie, who is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 14.7 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Troy has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points and allowing 66.7 points during those contests. Texas-Arlington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Texas-Arlington has 50 assists on 88 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Troy has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas-Arlington has held opposing teams to only 39.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.

