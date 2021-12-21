UTA goes up against Howard Payne

Howard Payne vs. Texas-Arlington (3-7) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks are…

Howard Payne vs. Texas-Arlington (3-7)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks are set to battle the Yellow Jackets of Division III Howard Payne. Texas-Arlington lost 70-50 to Oklahoma in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington’s David Azore, Javon Levi and Pedro Castro have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.GIFTED GODFREY: Jerren Godfrey has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Texas-Arlington put up 117 points and prevailed by 64 over Howard Payne when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mavericks offense scored 68.6 points per contest across those five games.

