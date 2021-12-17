UTA faces OU

Texas-Arlington (3-6) vs. Oklahoma (8-2) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma squares off against…

Texas-Arlington (3-6) vs. Oklahoma (8-2)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma squares off against Texas-Arlington in a non-conference matchup. Texas-Arlington fell 71-62 at Oral Roberts on Thursday. Oklahoma is coming off a big 88-66 win over then-No. 12 Arkansas last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas-Arlington’s David Azore, Javon Levi and Pedro Castro have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 14.8 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 48 assists on 81 field goals (59.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas-Arlington has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

