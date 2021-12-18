CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
USC Upstate goes up against Converse

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 9:30 AM

Converse vs. South Carolina Upstate (2-8)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are set to battle the Valkyries of Division II Converse. South Carolina Upstate lost 96-52 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 32 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LORANGE: Sigurd Lorange has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Spartans scored 65.4 points per contest in those five games.

