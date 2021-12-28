USC Upstate faces Columbia International

Columbia International vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-9) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Columbia International vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-9)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Rams of Columbia International. South Carolina Upstate lost 85-70 to Ohio in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have collectively scored 37 percent of all Spartans points this season, although that number has slipped to 30 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MOZONE: Mozone has connected on 36.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 65.4 points per matchup across those five games.

___

___

