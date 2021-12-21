USA TODAY SPORTS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|1. South Carolina (13)
|26-5
|768
|4
|2. Stanford (13)
|31-2
|763
|1
|3. Connecticut (6)
|28-2
|763
|3
|4. North Carolina St. (3)
|22-3
|670
|7
|5. Maryland
|26-3
|661
|9
|6. Louisville
|26-4
|642
|6
|7. Indiana
|21-6
|558
|8
|8. Baylor
|28-3
|495
|5
|9. Oregon
|15-9
|475
|15
|10. Michigan
|16-6
|470
|11
|11. Iowa
|20-10
|440
|19
|12. Tennessee
|21-6
|346
|16
|13. Kentucky
|18-9
|322
|21
|14. UCLA
|17-6
|311
|12
|15. Arizona
|21-6
|277
|2
|16. Iowa State
|17-11
|258
|NR
|17. Texas A & M
|25-3
|251
|10
|18. Oregon State
|12-8
|224
|NR
|19. Georgia
|21-7
|197
|13
|20. Georgia Tech
|17-9
|192
|22
|21. Texas A & M
|21-10
|180
|17
|22. South Florida
|19-4
|169
|18
|23. West Virginia
|22-7
|165
|24
|24. Florida State
|10-9
|157
|NR
|25. Ohio State
|13-7
|128
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (6-4).
Others receiving votes: LSU (10-1) 66; Nebraska (11-0) 51; Colorado (11-0) 49; Oklahoma (9-1) 44; Central Florida (8-2) 9; Oregon State (7-3) 9; UCLA (5-3) 6; Arkansas (10-2) 4; DePaul (11-2) 4; Missouri State (8-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; Gonzaga (8-3) 2.
Note: One ballot is missing. Robyn Fralick of Bowling Green could not be reached before the voting deadline.
