UNO pays visit to Utah State

New Orleans (3-6) vs. Utah State (6-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Utah State look to bounce back from losses. New Orleans fell 80-67 at Louisiana-Lafayette last week. Utah State lost 82-71 to Brigham Young on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah State’s Justin Bean has averaged 22.2 points, 12 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Brandon Horvath has put up 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Privateers, Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 20 points while Troy Green has put up 11.4 points.DOMINANT DEREK: St. Hilaire has connected on 39.6 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 78.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Aggies are 1-3 when they record more than 13 turnovers. New Orleans has forced 14.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 15 per game over its last five.

LAST FIVE: New Orleans has scored 73.4 points and allowed 73.4 points over its last five games. Utah State has averaged 75 points and given up only 67.2 over its last five.

