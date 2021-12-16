CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
UNO faces Dillard

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Dillard vs. New Orleans (3-7)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Bleu Devils of NAIA program Dillard. New Orleans lost 82-50 at Utah State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 18.9 points this year for New Orleans. Simeon Kirkland is also a big contributor, with 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DEREK: Through 10 games, the Privateers’ Derek St. Hilaire has connected on 35.2 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 0-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Privateers scored 63.1 points per matchup in those seven games.

