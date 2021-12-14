UNCW faces Mount Olive

Mount Olive vs. UNC Wilmington (3-5) Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Mount Olive vs. UNC Wilmington (3-5)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will be taking on the Trojans of Division II Mount Olive. UNC Wilmington lost 77-48 on the road against Jacksonville in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and James Baker Jr. have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Through eight games, UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington went 5-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Seahawks offense scored 75.8 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.