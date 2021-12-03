UNC, Ga. Tech start ACC play

North Carolina (5-2, 0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (5-2, 0-0) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina…

North Carolina (5-2, 0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (5-2, 0-0)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina and Georgia Tech meet in the first ACC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, North Carolina finished with 10 wins and six losses, while Georgia Tech won 11 games and lost six.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Michael Devoe is putting up 21.4 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher has paired with Devoe and is accounting for 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 15 points and 9.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Devoe has connected on 59 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: North Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.7 percent or less. The Tar Heels are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tar Heels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three outings while North Carolina has assists on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

