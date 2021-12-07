UNC-Asheville seeks revenge on Chattanooga

Chattanooga (7-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (5-3) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes for the…

Chattanooga (7-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (5-3)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes for the season sweep over UNC-Asheville after winning the previous matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last played each other on Nov. 14, when the Mocs shot 46.3 percent from the field while limiting UNC-Asheville’s shooters to just 30.2 percent en route to a 30-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Jean-Baptiste, Silvio De Sousa, Darius Banks and Avery Diggs have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Mocs points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Malachi Smith has had his hand in 40 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last three games. Smith has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Chattanooga has won its last four road games, scoring 74.5 points and allowing 61.8 points during those contests. UNC-Asheville has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 51.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. UNC-Asheville has an assist on 55 of 91 field goals (60.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Chattanooga has assists on 43 of 89 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent. The Mocs have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

