UNC-Asheville faces Milligan

Milligan vs. UNC-Asheville (7-5) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be…

Milligan vs. UNC-Asheville (7-5)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. UNC-Asheville is coming off a 79-64 win at home over East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Drew Pember has averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Bulldogs, while Tajion Jones has accounted for 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DREW: Pember has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 71.8 points per matchup across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.