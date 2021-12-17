CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
UIC plays N. Illinois

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Northern Illinois (3-6) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-7)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Illinois-Chicago in a non-conference matchup. Northern Illinois won 70-59 at Chicago State on Monday. Illinois-Chicago lost 72-66 loss at home against DePaul on Tuesday.

SENIOR SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damaria Franklin, Kevin Johnson, Zion Griffin, Jalen Warren and Michael Diggins have collectively accounted for 79 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 81 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Trendon Hankerson has connected on 38.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Huskies are 0-5 when they allow 67 or more points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 67 points. The Flames are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 66.

STREAK STATS: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago has averaged 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Flames are giving up 69.6 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

