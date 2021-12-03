UIC looks for home win vs Detroit

Detroit (1-6, 1-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-5, 0-1) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks…

Detroit (1-6, 1-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-5, 0-1)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Detroit at Credit Union 1 Arena. The last victory for the Titans at Illinois-Chicago was an 83-72 win on Feb. 19, 2016.

SENIOR SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damaria Franklin, Kevin Johnson, Zion Griffin, Jalen Warren and Michael Diggins have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has accounted for 62 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) over its past three outings while Detroit has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago is ranked second in the Horizon with an average of 70.5 possessions per game.

