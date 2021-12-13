UCSB visits Pacific

UC Santa Barbara (5-3) vs. Pacific (4-6) Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara…

UC Santa Barbara (5-3) vs. Pacific (4-6)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and Pacific look to bounce back from losses. UC Santa Barbara came up short in an 80-59 game at Saint Mary’s in its last outing. Pacific lost 78-66 to San Jose State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Pacific’s Alphonso Anderson, Jeremiah Bailey and Jordan Bell have combined to account for 42 percent of all Tigers points this season, although their production has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ALPHONSO: Anderson has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Gauchos. Pacific has an assist on 39 of 66 field goals (59.1 percent) over its past three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent, ranking the Gauchos 24th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Pacific sits at just 24.7 percent (ranked 278th).

