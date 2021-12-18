UCSB squares off against FAMU

Florida A&M (2-8) vs. UC Santa Barbara (5-4) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M…

Florida A&M (2-8) vs. UC Santa Barbara (5-4)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and UC Santa Barbara look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of road losses in their last game. UC Santa Barbara lost 80-71 in overtime to Pacific on Tuesday, while Florida A&M fell 80-66 at Santa Clara on Friday.

STEPPING UP: UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has averaged 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while Josh Pierre-Louis has put up 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals while DJ Jones has put up 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Florida A&M has lost its last seven road games, scoring 57.1 points, while allowing 72.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gauchos have averaged 23.4 free throws per game.

