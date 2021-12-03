CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
UCSB goes up against Cal Lutheran

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

Cal Lutheran vs. UC Santa Barbara (3-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos are set to battle the Kingsmen of Division III Cal Lutheran. UC Santa Barbara lost 70-62 loss at home against Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Amadou Sow, Miles Norris, Calvin Wishart and Ajare Sanni have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Gauchos points this season.AWESOME AMADOU: In five appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has shot 66.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara went 2-2 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Gauchos scored 70.5 points per matchup in those four contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

