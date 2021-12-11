CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
UConn star Bueckers considering surgery on injured left leg

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 7:54 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is considering surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago, which may mean missing more time than originally expected.

Coach Geno Auriemma said Saturday that Bueckers is in the process of getting more medical opinions on how to proceed.

The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee last Sunday in a win over Notre Dame.

The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own.

Bueckers likely would be out about two months after any surgery is performed, Auriemma said. That would likely extend the time she is out until mid-February at the earliest.

“I think anytime there’s a fracture, that means there’s something that has to be fixed, and you let it be fixed by time or you need to go in there and fix it,” Auriemma said. “So I think by the next couple of days, hopefully we’re going to have a definitive answer.”

Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the No. 3 Huskies (6-2), who are 1-1 without her. They lost at Georgia Tech Thursday, but bounced back with a win over UCLA on Saturday.

