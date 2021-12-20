CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
UConn, Marquette seek first conference win

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

UConn (9-3, 0-1) vs. Marquette (8-4, 0-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn takes on Marquette as both teams look for its first Big East win of the season. UConn came up short in a 57-53 game at home to Providence in its last outing. Marquette lost 80-71 on the road to Xavier in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Marquette’s Justin Lewis has averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while Darryl Morsell has put up 13.8 points. For the Huskies, R.J. Cole has averaged 16 points and 4.5 assists while Andre Jackson has put up 6.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cole has made or assisted on 46 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Marquette has an assist on 54 of 72 field goals (75 percent) across its previous three outings while UConn has assists on 39 of 65 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent, ranking the Huskies 11th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Marquette stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 320th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

