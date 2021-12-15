CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
UCLA’s Cronin to miss game due to COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 6:34 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA coach Mick Cronin will miss the fourth-ranked Bruins’ game against Alabama State on Wednesday night because of COVID-19 protocols.

Associate head coach Darren Savino will serve as acting coach for the game.

Team spokesman Alex Timiraos had no further comment on Cronin.

The Bruins (8-1) will next play North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Cronin’s status for that game wasn’t immediately known.

