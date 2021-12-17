CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
UC San Diego battles Cal Tech

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Cal Tech vs. UC San Diego (5-4)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC San Diego Tritons are set to battle the Beavers of Division III Cal Tech. UC San Diego lost 64-56 on the road to Denver in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Francis Nwaokorie has averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for UC San Diego. Complementing Nwaokorie is Bryce Pope, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.FEATHERY FRANCIS: Through nine games, UC San Diego’s Francis Nwaokorie has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

