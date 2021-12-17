UC Irvine takes on Duquesne

UC Irvine (5-3) vs. Duquesne (4-7) LeBron James Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays UC…

UC Irvine (5-3) vs. Duquesne (4-7)

LeBron James Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays UC Irvine in a non-conference matchup. UC Irvine fell 66-61 at Southern California on Wednesday. Duquesne is coming off a 64-62 home win over New Hampshire last week.

STEPPING UP: Collin Welp is averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Anteaters. Austin Johnson is also a key contributor, producing 5.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The Dukes have been led by Tre Williams, who is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Anteaters have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. Duquesne has 36 assists on 83 field goals (43.4 percent) across its past three matchups while UC Irvine has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Irvine defense has held opponents to just 56 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Duquesne has given up an average of 72.7 points through 11 games (ranked 212th, nationally).

