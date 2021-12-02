CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
UC Irvine takes on Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Bethesda vs. UC Irvine (4-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. UC Irvine is coming off a 69-64 win over Santa Clara in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Collin Welp has averaged 14 points and 6.6 rebounds this year for UC Irvine. Dawson Baker has complemented Welp with 12 points per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: UC Irvine put up 135 and came away with an 80-point win over Bethesda when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Anteaters put up 63.8 points per matchup in those five games.

