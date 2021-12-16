CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
UAPB takes on Ecclesia

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Ecclesia vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-11)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to battle the Royals of Ecclesia. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 63-31 to Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Shawn Williams has averaged 13.9 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Complementing Williams is Brandon Brown, who is averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DOTSON: Jaquan Dotson has connected on 45.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 1-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Lions offense scored 56.7 points per matchup across those nine games.

