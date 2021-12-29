UAB looks to extend streak vs UTEP

UTEP (7-5, 0-0) vs. UAB (10-3, 0-0) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for…

UTEP (7-5, 0-0) vs. UAB (10-3, 0-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UTEP. In its last five wins against the Miners, UAB has won by an average of 12 points. UTEP’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2017, a 63-59 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UAB’s Jordan Walker has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 assists while Quan Jackson has put up 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals. For the Miners, Keonte Kennedy has averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals while Souley Boum has put up 13.3 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Through 13 games, UAB’s Walker has connected on 40 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: UTEP is 6-0 when it makes eight or more 3-pointers and 1-5 when it falls short of that total. UAB is 8-0 when it makes at least seven from 3-point range and 2-3 on the year, otherwise.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout UAB defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. UTEP has allowed opponents to shoot 45.4 percent through 12 games (ranking the Miners 307th).

