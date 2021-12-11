CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Tulane temporarily shuts men's…

Tulane temporarily shuts men’s hoops amid virus outbreak

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tulane in a statement released Saturday afternoon said the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18.

The team also will not hold any meetings or practices during the shutdown. The university did not specify how many players or members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or when the positive tests were performed.

Tulane said the Green Wave expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against New Orleans.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up