Tulane holds on for 85-84 win over Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 25 points and Tulane held off Memphis for an 85-84 win on Wednesday night.

Landers Nolley II made a pair of foul shots with 36 seconds remaining to help the Tigers pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

The game marked the first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Kevin Cross had 15 points for Tulane (4-6). Sion James added 14 points. R.J. McGee had 13 points.

Nolley had 19 points for the Tigers. Jayden Hardaway added 14 points. Earl Timberlake had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

