CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Trice near perfect in…

Trice near perfect in leading Old Dominion over FIU 82-77

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Trice had a season-high 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Old Dominion beat Florida International 82-77 in a Conference USA opener for both teams on Thursday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (6-8), Mekhi Long scored 14 and collected 13 rebounds Charles Smith IV scored 10.

Old Dominion posted a season-best 44 first-half points.

Tevin Brewer scored 17 points for the Panthers (8-4). Denver Jones scored 17 points and Eric Lovett 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up