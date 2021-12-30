Trice near perfect in leading Old Dominion over FIU 82-77

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Trice had a season-high 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Old Dominion…

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Trice had a season-high 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Old Dominion beat Florida International 82-77 in a Conference USA opener for both teams on Thursday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (6-8), Mekhi Long scored 14 and collected 13 rebounds Charles Smith IV scored 10.

Old Dominion posted a season-best 44 first-half points.

Tevin Brewer scored 17 points for the Panthers (8-4). Denver Jones scored 17 points and Eric Lovett 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.