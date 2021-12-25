HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 9:11 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3).

Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points.

