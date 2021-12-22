CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington National Cathedral reduces holiday service capacity | Fairfax Co.'s new contact tracing plan | COVID-19 cases growing in Congress | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Traore, George spark BYU…

Traore, George spark BYU to 54-39 victory over South Florida

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and nine rebounds, Gideon George off the bench to score 11 and BYU breezed to a 54-39 win over South Florida in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.

Alex Barcello added 10 points for the Cougars (10-2), while sophomore Caleb Lohner grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

South Florida’s 39 points on 25.8% shooting represented the worst marks by a BYU opponent this season. BYU scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Javon Greene had nine points to lead the Bulls (4-6). Caleb Murphy, who led USF in scoring heading into the contest with 13.0 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-9 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up