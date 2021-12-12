CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Trammell scores 29 to carry Seattle past UC San Diego 73-51

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:31 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had a season-high 29 points as Seattle easily defeated UC San Diego 73-51 on Sunday.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (8-3).

Bryce Pope had eight points for the Tritons (5-3). Vuk Vulikic also had eight points.

