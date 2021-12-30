Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Thursday No games scheduled. Friday No. 18 Kentucky vs. High Point, Noon Saturday No. 1 Baylor at…

All Times EST Thursday

No games scheduled.

Friday

No. 18 Kentucky vs. High Point, Noon

Saturday

No. 1 Baylor at No. 8 Iowa St., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

NO. 6 Kansas vs. George Mason, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Seton Hall vs. No. 22 Villanova, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Texas vs. West Virginia, Noon

No. 21 Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.

Sunday

No. 10 Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

