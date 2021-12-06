CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:37 PM

All Times EST
Monday

14.Houston vs. Alcorn State

20.Florida vs. Texas Southern

Tuesday

6.Villanova at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

8.Kansas vs. UTEP, 8 p.m.

10.Kentucky vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.

13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

11.Arizona vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m.

15.Connecticut at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

19.Michigan State at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

20.Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

21.Ohio State vs. Towson, 9 p.m.

22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St., 9 p.m.

Thursday

1.Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack, 9 p.m.

7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

17.Iowa State vs. Iowa, 9 p.m.

Friday

No Games Scheduled

Saturday

4.UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

8.Kansas vs. Missouri, 3:15 p.m.

9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston, 10 p.m.

10.Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

11.Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

12.Arkansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m.

13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro, 4:30 p.m.

15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.

18.Auburn vs. Nebraska, 11:30 a.m.

19.Michigan State vs. Penn St. 2 p.m.

21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin, noon

24.Brigham Young at Creighton, noon

25.LSU at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Sunday

1.Purdue at N.C. State, 2 p.m.

2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova, 3 p.m.

5.Gonzaga vs. Washington, 5 p.m.

16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St. 5 p.m.

17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

20.Florida at Maryland, 4:30 p.m.

23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

