Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

|All Times EST
|Monday
14.Houston vs. Alcorn State
20.Florida vs. Texas Southern
|Tuesday
6.Villanova at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
8.Kansas vs. UTEP, 8 p.m.
10.Kentucky vs. Southern, 7 p.m.
12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.
13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday
11.Arizona vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m.
15.Connecticut at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
19.Michigan State at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
20.Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.
21.Ohio State vs. Towson, 9 p.m.
22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St., 9 p.m.
|Thursday
1.Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack, 9 p.m.
7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
17.Iowa State vs. Iowa, 9 p.m.
|Friday
No Games Scheduled
|Saturday
4.UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
8.Kansas vs. Missouri, 3:15 p.m.
9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston, 10 p.m.
10.Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
11.Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
12.Arkansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m.
13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro, 4:30 p.m.
15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.
18.Auburn vs. Nebraska, 11:30 a.m.
19.Michigan State vs. Penn St. 2 p.m.
21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin, noon
24.Brigham Young at Creighton, noon
25.LSU at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
|Sunday
1.Purdue at N.C. State, 2 p.m.
2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova, 3 p.m.
5.Gonzaga vs. Washington, 5 p.m.
16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St. 5 p.m.
17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.
20.Florida at Maryland, 4:30 p.m.
23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
