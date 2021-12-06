Top 25 College Basketball Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday 14.Houston vs. Alcorn State 20.Florida vs. Texas Southern Tuesday 6.Villanova at Syracuse, 9 p.m. 8.Kansas vs. UTEP, 8 p.m. 10.Kentucky vs. Southern, 7 p.m. 12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m. 13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. 16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky, 10 p.m. Wednesday 11.Arizona vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m. 15.Connecticut at West Virginia, 7 p.m. 19.Michigan State at Minnesota, 9 p.m. 20.Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m. 21.Ohio State vs. Towson, 9 p.m. 22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. 24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St., 9 p.m. Thursday 1.Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m. 5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack, 9 p.m. 7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m. 17.Iowa State vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Friday No Games Scheduled Saturday 4.UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m. 8.Kansas vs. Missouri, 3:15 p.m. 9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston, 10 p.m. 10.Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m. 11.Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m. 12.Arkansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m. 13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro, 4:30 p.m. 15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m. 18.Auburn vs. Nebraska, 11:30 a.m. 19.Michigan State vs. Penn St. 2 p.m. 21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin, noon 24.Brigham Young at Creighton, noon 25.LSU at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Sunday 1.Purdue at N.C. State, 2 p.m. 2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova, 3 p.m. 5.Gonzaga vs. Washington, 5 p.m. 16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St. 5 p.m. 17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m. 20.Florida at Maryland, 4:30 p.m. 23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.