Toledo looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (4-7, 0-0) vs. Toledo (8-3, 0-0) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks…

Western Michigan (4-7, 0-0) vs. Toledo (8-3, 0-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. In its last nine wins against the Broncos, Toledo has won by an average of 15 points. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2017, a 61-56 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Toledo’s Ryan Rollins has averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals while JT Shumate has put up 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Broncos, Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 18.1 points while Mack Smith has put up 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Norman has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 48 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Western Michigan defense has created 10.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 11.2 per game over its last five.

BALL SECURITY: Western Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.