CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Toledo looks to extend…

Toledo looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Michigan (4-7, 0-0) vs. Toledo (8-3, 0-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. In its last nine wins against the Broncos, Toledo has won by an average of 15 points. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2017, a 61-56 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Toledo’s Ryan Rollins has averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals while JT Shumate has put up 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Broncos, Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 18.1 points while Mack Smith has put up 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Norman has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 48 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Western Michigan defense has created 10.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 11.2 per game over its last five.

BALL SECURITY: Western Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up