Toledo goes up against Richmond

Toledo (7-2) vs. Richmond (5-4)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Richmond both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned victories in their last game. Richmond earned a 60-52 win on the road over Northern Iowa on Sunday, while Toledo won 67-65 at home against Bradley on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RYAN: Ryan Rollins has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 2-2 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Richmond defense has forced 13.4 turnovers per game overall this year and 13.7 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the country. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

