This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1. South Carolina (12-0) beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61.

No. 2. Stanford (8-3) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 65-61.

No. 3. Louisville (10-1) did not play.

No. 4. Arizona (10-0) did not play.

No. 5. NC State (11-2) did not play.

No. 6. Maryland (10-3) beat Coppin St. 98-52.

No. 7. Tennessee (10-1) beat ETSU 112-58.

No. 8. Indiana (10-2) beat S. Illinois 70-37.

No. 9. Michigan (11-1) did not play.

No. 10. Baylor (9-2) did not play.

No. 11. UConn (6-3) did not play.

No. 12. Texas (9-1) beat Princeton 70-53.

No. 13. Georgia (11-1) beat S. Alabama 89-50.

No. 13. Iowa St. (11-1) did not play.

No. 15. Iowa (6-3) lost to IUPUI 74-73.

No. 16. Duke (9-1) beat Charleston Southern 78-35.

No. 17. Georgia Tech (10-2) beat Boston U. 78-49.

No. 18. South Florida (9-4) beat West Virginia 77-55; lost to Mississippi 61-53.

No. 19. BYU (10-1) beat Montana St. 89-67.

No. 20. Notre Dame (11-2) beat DePaul 91-86.

No. 21. LSU (11-1) beat Clemson 70-56; beat Texas Tech 74-60.

No. 22. Kentucky (7-3) did not play.

No. 23. Texas A&M (10-2) beat UTSA 77-51.

No. 24. Ohio St. (9-2) beat San Diego St. 66-54.

No. 25. North Carolina (11-0) beat Alabama St. 83-47.

