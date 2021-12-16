CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
The Citadel beats St. Andrews Presbyterian 102-62

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 25 points as The Citadel easily defeated St. Andrews Presbyterian 102-62 on Thursday night. Jason Roche added 23 points for the Bulldogs.

Stephen Clark had 10 points and five assists for The Citadel (6-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Brady Spence added 10 points.

The Citadel is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Jamaan Bailey had 16 points for the Knights. Myron Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds.

