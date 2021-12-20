CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1
2. Stanford 8-2 678 3
3. Louisville 10-1 643 6
4. Arizona 10-0 642 4
5. NC State 11-2 616 2
6. Maryland 9-3 517 9
7. Tennessee 9-1 504 7
8. Indiana 9-2 500 10
9. Michigan 11-1 498 13
10. Baylor 9-2 487 5
11. UConn 6-3 457 7
12. Texas 8-1 435 11
13. Georgia 10-1 381 17
13. Iowa St. 11-1 381 12
15. Iowa 6-2 273 14
16. Duke 9-1 270 15
17. Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18
18. South Florida 8-3 219 16
19. BYU 9-1 152 20
20. Notre Dame 10-2 137 21
21. LSU 9-1 130 22
22. Kentucky 7-3 127 19
23. Texas A&M 9-2 82 23
24. Ohio St. 8-2 68 24
25. North Carolina 10-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.

