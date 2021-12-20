The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|11-0
|725
|1
|2. Stanford
|8-2
|678
|3
|3. Louisville
|10-1
|643
|6
|4. Arizona
|10-0
|642
|4
|5. NC State
|11-2
|616
|2
|6. Maryland
|9-3
|517
|9
|7. Tennessee
|9-1
|504
|7
|8. Indiana
|9-2
|500
|10
|9. Michigan
|11-1
|498
|13
|10. Baylor
|9-2
|487
|5
|11. UConn
|6-3
|457
|7
|12. Texas
|8-1
|435
|11
|13. Georgia
|10-1
|381
|17
|13. Iowa St.
|11-1
|381
|12
|15. Iowa
|6-2
|273
|14
|16. Duke
|9-1
|270
|15
|17. Georgia Tech
|9-2
|225
|18
|18. South Florida
|8-3
|219
|16
|19. BYU
|9-1
|152
|20
|20. Notre Dame
|10-2
|137
|21
|21. LSU
|9-1
|130
|22
|22. Kentucky
|7-3
|127
|19
|23. Texas A&M
|9-2
|82
|23
|24. Ohio St.
|8-2
|68
|24
|25. North Carolina
|10-0
|66
|25
Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.
