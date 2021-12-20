The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1 2. Stanford 8-2 678 3 3. Louisville 10-1 643 6 4. Arizona 10-0 642 4 5. NC State 11-2 616 2 6. Maryland 9-3 517 9 7. Tennessee 9-1 504 7 8. Indiana 9-2 500 10 9. Michigan 11-1 498 13 10. Baylor 9-2 487 5 11. UConn 6-3 457 7 12. Texas 8-1 435 11 13. Georgia 10-1 381 17 13. Iowa St. 11-1 381 12 15. Iowa 6-2 273 14 16. Duke 9-1 270 15 17. Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18 18. South Florida 8-3 219 16 19. BYU 9-1 152 20 20. Notre Dame 10-2 137 21 21. LSU 9-1 130 22 22. Kentucky 7-3 127 19 23. Texas A&M 9-2 82 23 24. Ohio St. 8-2 68 24 25. North Carolina 10-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.

