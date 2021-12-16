CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Texas State goes up against Paul Quinn

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:31 PM

Paul Quinn vs. Texas State (8-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA school Paul Quinn. Texas State is coming off a 67-47 win at home over Lamar in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Mason Harrell, Shelby Adams and Nighael Ceaser have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 66 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bobcats offense put up 63.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

