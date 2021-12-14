CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 70-60

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:08 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Brison Gresham tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 70-60 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night.

Gresham hit 8 of 10 shots and added seven blocks. John Jones had 15 points for Texas Southern (2-7). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

RayQuan Taylor had 16 points for the Vaqueros (4-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Marek Nelson added five assists. Justin Johnson had eight rebounds.

